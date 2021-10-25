Flasher strikes again in Ventana Ranch

Smith has lived in the Ventana Ranch neighborhood for ten years. Her husband showed her the warning on Nextdoor last week – the warning of a man who was caught masturbating in the neighborhood.

“I was like wow, I can't believe that this is something that's not new. It keeps happening and we can't, we have like no answers really right now,” said a resident.

Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. the man was back at it in the same area, the corner of Rainbow and Ventana Village.

“He loved me taking pictures of him. If you don't catch him he is going to look for a bigger venue,” said Rembrandt Smith, resident.

He took several pictures because Smith said the man needs to be caught. He also took photos of his car – a black Nissan without a plate – and handed it over to law enforcement.

“Yeah, pretty sick. It doesn't belong in this neighborhood. We have too many beautiful families with children that don't need to be subjected to that,” said Rembrandt.

With multiple reports now, they are hoping police will step up to prevent even more families from becoming victims.

“I think we need a lot more police protection. I think it's a society issue,” said LeeAnn.

KOB 4 did reach out to police and they said officers are working to identify this suspect.

They are encouraging people to continue reporting this man and said this is a chargeable crime. It's a misdemeanor unless a juvenile is involved, then it's a felony.