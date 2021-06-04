Flight diverted to Albuquerque after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit | KOB 4

Flight diverted to Albuquerque after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit

Flight diverted to Albuquerque after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit Photo: Kayla Parham

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 04, 2021 03:14 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Delta flight that was traveling from Los Angeles to Nashville was forced to divert to Albuquerque after a passenger reportedly attempted to breach the cockpit.

Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts said the flight landed around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

She added that the suspect was detained by airport police, and taken into custody.

The unidentified passenger did not breach the cockpit and no one was injured, she said. The FBI will investigate the incident.

The plane is schedule to continue on its way to Nashville.


