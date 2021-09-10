Flix Brewhouse to reopen on Sept. 30 | KOB 4

Flix Brewhouse to reopen on Sept. 30

Flix Brewhouse to reopen on Sept. 30 Photo: Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 10, 2021 03:59 PM
Created: September 10, 2021 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flix Brewhouse is planning to reopen its Albuquerque theater on Thursday, Sept. 30 for the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

Theater officials said to stay tuned for when tickets go on sale – an announcement is expected in the coming week. They also said there will be menu updates and "other exciting developments."

Flix Brewhouse is also hiring for all positions.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 885 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 885 additional COVID-19 cases
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
First Tesla sales and service center in New Mexico opens
First Tesla sales and service center in New Mexico opens
Flix Brewhouse to reopen on Sept. 30
Flix Brewhouse to reopen on Sept. 30
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty