Flix Brewhouse to reopen on Sept. 30

Photo: Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 10, 2021 03:59 PM
Created: September 10, 2021 03:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flix Brewhouse is planning to reopen its Albuquerque theater on Thursday, Sept. 30 for the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."
Theater officials said to stay tuned for when tickets go on sale – an announcement is expected in the coming week. They also said there will be menu updates and "other exciting developments."
Flix Brewhouse is also hiring for all positions.
