Flooding leaves behind mess in SW Albuquerque neighborhood

Advertisement

Brett Luna
Updated: July 27, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 04:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Flash flooding left a mess behind in southwest Albuquerque Sunday afternoon.

Ray Sanchez's home, which is in the area of 98th Street and Tower, was damaged. 

"We were in the front yard and in the garage and when we came back we looked out the door-- me and my wife --  and it was literally a swimming pool back here of mud and foam and it was not good," Sanchez said.

Sanchez's backyard used to be landscaped with gravel, but it's now mud.

All the pavers he recently laid are also covered in mud.

"The water right here in this area and over here was literally four inches deep," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he has lived in Albuquerque his entire life, and has never experienced flooding to the extent he did on Sunday.

He's already working on ways to prevent flash flooding from causing problems in the future.

"I'm going to get this galvanized steel put it on the backside of the fence and bury it 2 or 3 feet deep and then screw it up to the back of the fence so it will have an additional wall down underneath the soil."


Advertisement


