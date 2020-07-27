Flooding leaves behind mess in SW Albuquerque neighborhood

All the pavers he recently laid are also covered in mud.

"The water right here in this area and over here was literally four inches deep," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he has lived in Albuquerque his entire life, and has never experienced flooding to the extent he did on Sunday.

He's already working on ways to prevent flash flooding from causing problems in the future.

"I'm going to get this galvanized steel put it on the backside of the fence and bury it 2 or 3 feet deep and then screw it up to the back of the fence so it will have an additional wall down underneath the soil."