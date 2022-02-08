Florists face supply chain issues as business picks up for Valentine's Day

"Not just flowers, but the hard goods that we use," Ryberg noted. "Something as simple as the floral foam that we use in almost everything has been in a very short supply."

Add to that, there are higher shipping costs on just about everything – and flowers this year may be more expensive this year but not necessarily in short supply.

"They seem not to be in short supply so much as it's more expensive," Ryberg said. "The farms are doing what they do every year – they raise the prices on us which, in turn, makes us have to raise our price as well."

Heading into Valentine's Day this year, a dozen red roses is around $80. If you're on a budget, Ryberg suggests calling up a local florist, instead of a conglomerate delivery service that will tack on charges. He also suggests considering mixed bouquets.

Ryberg says the next big holiday for them will be Mother's Day, May 8. However, he doesn't anticipate the supply chain issues being fixed by then.