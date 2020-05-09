Flower shop remains busy ahead of Mother's Day

Pollack said his family started the business in 1944, and he never expected the present state of the business to be the way it is.

“This is my 40th Mother’s Day (in the business), so I could tell you what the week would look like, but this year is a totally different animal, and we're figuring things out as we go,” he said.

They have less manpower because of the pandemic. They’re also having less people in their locations to prevent overcrowding. Flower supplies and shipping aren’t as strong as before, so there is more of a limit on the types of arrangements available.

Pollack said he had to change his playbook on how orders will be delivered or picked up. Instead of people being able to walk in and buy arrangements, folks can decide on no-contact delivery or curbside pick-up.

Pollack said the arrangements are designed with sanitary tools while florists wear gloves and masks. When a gift is delivered or picked-up, no signature is required as a precaution.

“Our business would maybe be 60% delivery and 40% walk in. Naturally, this holiday, we’re probably looking at 90% delivery and 10% curbside pick-up,” said Pollack.

He said April and May are the months that make up 25% of annual sales for most flower shops in the country. With the demand Peoples Flower Shops has, Pollack believes they will be OK and is grateful for those supporting the business.

“Just the loyalty of our customers in this community and the fact that we've had such a strong holiday, will keep us moving forward,” he said.

Because of the demand and less manpower, deliveries for Sunday are no longer available. However, Pollack said deliveries can still be made for the days after the holiday, which some people are opting for.