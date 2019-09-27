Flu season hits New Mexico
Casey Torres
September 27, 2019 08:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Influenza doesn’t have a set starting date, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases usually peak in October. However, doctors at Journey Pediatrics have seen more than five kids with the flu this month.
"Unfortunately, it's flu season right now,” said Dr. Melissa Mason.
She said the flu hits people hard. Some of the symptoms are:
- Runny, stuffy nose
- Cough
- Headaches
- Sore Throat
- Stomach Aches
- Body Aches
- Diarrhea
- A fever that can last up to two weeks
Dominique Martinez remembers dealing with all of that.
"Your immune system just kind of shuts down. You feel really ill. You just want to lay in bed,” she said.
According to the CDC, around 4 million people were estimated to have gotten sick with the flu during the 2018-2019 season.
From October to May of that season, over 600,000 of them were hospitalized. Nationwide, there were more than 60,000 flu-related deaths.
According to the state’s Department of Health, 54 deaths were from New Mexico.
"This last season was more severe because there was multiple strains of flu that were circulating. There were a lot more people that were affected,” said Dr. Mason.
She’s hopeful this year won’t be the same, but stresses its still important for anyone over six months of age to be vaccinated soon.
She said that’s the best protection, along with washing hands and avoiding touching your face.
The human body usually takes two weeks to start building immunity after they have their shot. There could be minor reactions like itchiness and tenderness in the injection spot, but Dr. Mason said it’s impossible for anyone to get the flu from the vaccine itself.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: September 27, 2019 08:29 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved