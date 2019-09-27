Flu season hits New Mexico

Runny, stuffy nose

Cough

Headaches

Sore Throat

Stomach Aches

Body Aches

Diarrhea

A fever that can last up to two weeks

Dominique Martinez remembers dealing with all of that.

"Your immune system just kind of shuts down. You feel really ill. You just want to lay in bed,” she said.

According to the CDC, around 4 million people were estimated to have gotten sick with the flu during the 2018-2019 season.

From October to May of that season, over 600,000 of them were hospitalized. Nationwide, there were more than 60,000 flu-related deaths.

According to the state’s Department of Health, 54 deaths were from New Mexico.

"This last season was more severe because there was multiple strains of flu that were circulating. There were a lot more people that were affected,” said Dr. Mason.

She’s hopeful this year won’t be the same, but stresses its still important for anyone over six months of age to be vaccinated soon.

She said that’s the best protection, along with washing hands and avoiding touching your face.

The human body usually takes two weeks to start building immunity after they have their shot. There could be minor reactions like itchiness and tenderness in the injection spot, but Dr. Mason said it’s impossible for anyone to get the flu from the vaccine itself.