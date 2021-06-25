Fluent Navajo speakers host language immersion camp at UNM

"We're hoping our families, parents who are speakers, grandparents, to also learn those methodologies so that they can implement them in their own homes," UNM Associate Professor Vincent Werito said.

Navajo language experts said there are still many fluent speakers on and off the Navajo Nation, so it's possible to keep it alive for future generations – but it's going to take some hard, dedicated work.

"I know I hear people say, I only speak English, but I'm Diné, that's fine," DeGroat said. "That's true but what about the stories? The prayers? The knowledge in the future, when their children want to learn and speak the language and what are they going to give them?"

Organizers said they'd love to host more immersion events in the future.