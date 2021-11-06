Follow up: New Mexico children receive COVID-19 vaccine

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 06, 2021 06:23 PM
Created: November 06, 2021 04:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11 this week, many parents were eager to get in line at one of New Mexico's first vaccine clinics for young children.
KOB 4’s Spencer Schacht was up in Santa Fe Friday for that clinic, and today he checked in with some of the children who got the shot.
Click the video above for more.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company