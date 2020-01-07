Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags | KOB 4
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags

Grace Reader
Updated: January 07, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 04:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – People who don’t live in Albuquerque may be feeling the impact of the city’s plastic bag ban.

Albertsons in Rio Rancho ditched plastic bags. Despite no plastic bag ban in Rio Rancho, a spokesperson for Albertsons said the company wanted to be consistent with its Albuquerque stores.

The change has caught some shoppers by surprise.

“I was negligent in not being prepared today and having my bags,” Susan Scott said.

Travis Chaney, regional vice president for Albertsons, said the Los Lunas location also stopped using plastic bags.

Walmart and Smith’s officials said plastic is still an option at stores outside of Albuquerque.


