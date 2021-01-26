Following governor's announcement, APS still assessing whether to offer in-person learning

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools has not determined whether it will return to in-person learning on Feb. 8.
The governor announced school district could begin offering a hybrid option in February.
APS says it is "urgently assessing" how its reentry plans align with the governor's announcement.
The district says one of its biggest tasks will be executing school safety site visits by the Fire Marshall with expediency and accuracy.
“There’s a lot of excitement and truthfully some trepidation over the governor’s announcement today,” said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder. “We know in-person learning is best for our students and critical for the community. We also know how important it will be to ensure schools can reopen safely. District administrators and the APS Board of Education continue to work closely with the state’s departments of health and public education to return our students and staff to our classrooms.”
APS said it will keep everyone informed about its decision on in-person learning, sports, extracurricular activities, and more at APS.edu.
