Following governor's announcement, APS still assessing whether to offer in-person learning

“There’s a lot of excitement and truthfully some trepidation over the governor’s announcement today,” said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder. “We know in-person learning is best for our students and critical for the community. We also know how important it will be to ensure schools can reopen safely. District administrators and the APS Board of Education continue to work closely with the state’s departments of health and public education to return our students and staff to our classrooms.”

APS said it will keep everyone informed about its decision on in-person learning, sports, extracurricular activities, and more at APS.edu.