Following marijuana legalization in New Mexico, what has changed?

"It does make it more difficult," McCarson said. "There's no perfect case, whether they have field sobriety tests or you don't have a field sobriety test. We have to rely on everything else that has been presented to us, any other signs and symptoms. If they're not making any statements or doing tests, then we have to rely on our other observations about that individual to base our decision to arrest on."

An APD spokesperson said fewer pot possession arrests would not really lighten the load for officers. The spokesperson said the officers are more focused on trafficking and the use of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and meth.