Following mass shootings, APD steps up patrols

"It's really frightening to see something like that happen at a place that everybody goes to, everybody goes back to school shopping, and we don't want to discourage people from doing that but we also understand that they want to feel safe,’ Gallegos said.

For shoppers like Greg and Shelley Martinez, what happened in El Paso isn’t discouraging them from being in public places. And they weren’t alone. Coronado shopping mall was packed Sunday.

"I think you can't let it stop you. You've got to continue to live your life and just be very aware of your surroundings which is what we should be doing already,’ Shelley said.

APD hopes that the people pay extra attention to what’s going on around them.

"We do want the public and especially shoppers and even store employees to be vigilant. Always be on the lookout,’ Gallegos said.

People are encouraged to call 242-COPS if they see anything suspicious. They can call 911 during an emergency.