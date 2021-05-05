Following move to Turquoise, some bars and clubs taking a more cautious approach to reopening

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 05, 2021 05:09 PM
Created: May 05, 2021 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bars and clubs in Bernalillo County learned they could reopen indoor operations Wednesday.
While Bernalillo County is in the Turquoise level of restrictions, bars and clubs can operate with 33% capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors.
The owner of Effex, Carri Phillis, in downtown Albuquerque said there is a lot of work that still needs to be done before it will reopen.
"It feels really good, even though you probably will not see a lot of us open right away," Phillis said.
Phillis added that the risk to owners if the county moves backwards is huge.
"So, it's not just about flipping a switch turning on the lights and unlocking the door," she said. "A lot of us have to get our insurance and clean-- do so many things. It's almost like opening a new business again."
Phillis believes many bars and clubs will likely wait until June to reopen, so they can make sure the county is staying in Turquoise. At that time, she expects the industry to undertake COVID-safe practices which include limiting parties to six people and prohibiting sitting at the bar and dancing.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company