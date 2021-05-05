Following move to Turquoise, some bars and clubs taking a more cautious approach to reopening

Phillis added that the risk to owners if the county moves backwards is huge.

"So, it's not just about flipping a switch turning on the lights and unlocking the door," she said. "A lot of us have to get our insurance and clean-- do so many things. It's almost like opening a new business again."

Phillis believes many bars and clubs will likely wait until June to reopen, so they can make sure the county is staying in Turquoise. At that time, she expects the industry to undertake COVID-safe practices which include limiting parties to six people and prohibiting sitting at the bar and dancing.