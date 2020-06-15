Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 15, 2020 10:31 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Organizers of the largest protests in response to the death of George Floyd do not believe new police reforms in Albuquerque go far enough. 

Keller announced Monday that the City of Albuquerque would start a Community Safety Department. It will consist of a group of first responders who are trained to respond to behavioral health calls.

Advertisement

"I would say, same book, different page," said Keiran Freeman, who along with Hosanna Scott started the Black Voices Albuquerque group.

They say they want APD to be defunded. They believe the money taken out of the department should be reinvested into the community.

"You know, where is the communication, exactly? You're saying that you're in contact with all of the organizers that put together things in the past couple weeks and that's not true, because here we stand out of the loop," Freeman said. 

Mayor Keller said he was in contact with a lot of people before announcing the new department.

"I've had personal communications both casual at different events, and also in our office," Keller said. "And we actually continue to have those. But, I think most importantly, we've had those discussions at multiple levels."

Keller said the idea for the new department came from the people working the community.

"It's a step in the right direction, but, I'm like where's the action behind it," Scott said. "Obviously, he just said that today. But, you know, people and officials say things all the time and it just gets swept under the rug."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement


Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department