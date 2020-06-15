Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 15, 2020 10:31 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Organizers of the largest protests in response to the death of George Floyd do not believe new police reforms in Albuquerque go far enough.
Keller announced Monday that the City of Albuquerque would start a Community Safety Department. It will consist of a group of first responders who are trained to respond to behavioral health calls.
"I would say, same book, different page," said Keiran Freeman, who along with Hosanna Scott started the Black Voices Albuquerque group.
They say they want APD to be defunded. They believe the money taken out of the department should be reinvested into the community.
"You know, where is the communication, exactly? You're saying that you're in contact with all of the organizers that put together things in the past couple weeks and that's not true, because here we stand out of the loop," Freeman said.
Mayor Keller said he was in contact with a lot of people before announcing the new department.
"I've had personal communications both casual at different events, and also in our office," Keller said. "And we actually continue to have those. But, I think most importantly, we've had those discussions at multiple levels."
Keller said the idea for the new department came from the people working the community.
"It's a step in the right direction, but, I'm like where's the action behind it," Scott said. "Obviously, he just said that today. But, you know, people and officials say things all the time and it just gets swept under the rug."
