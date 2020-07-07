Following positive test, Mark Pardo salon demonstrates COVID safe practices

Megan Abundis
Created: July 07, 2020 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local salon chain opened its doors to KOB 4 after a former employee accused the chain of not doing enough to protect its staff and customers.
Deirdre Foulk, manager of Mark Pardo on Juan Tabo, said COVID safe practices start before clients walk through the door. Customers are asked to wait in their car until they receive a phone call to come inside. Guests are also asked a series of health questions and have their temperature checked before the appointment.
“Once the guests are in the salon, we have them wash their hands along with their service provider before they start the service. We so have a spa as well, so we're making sure that we are keeping things sanitary in there as well. So there are face shields being used, and we do have face guards put at the stations to prevent any contact,” said Deirdre Foulk, manager of the Juan Tabo Mark Pardo.
Customers are also assigned to a chair.
“The chairs have ‘X’s’ and those are to display that our guests know that we are practicing social distancing in the salon, so we don't sit in those chairs whatsoever so it lets the guests know that they are in a safe environment,” Foulk said.
The salon reported an employee at its Coors location tested positive for COVID late last month. Salon managers said they notified guests and employees who came in contact with the employee, closed the salon for cleaning and issued a public statement.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company