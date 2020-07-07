Following positive test, Mark Pardo salon demonstrates COVID safe practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local salon chain opened its doors to KOB 4 after a former employee accused the chain of not doing enough to protect its staff and customers.

Deirdre Foulk, manager of Mark Pardo on Juan Tabo, said COVID safe practices start before clients walk through the door. Customers are asked to wait in their car until they receive a phone call to come inside. Guests are also asked a series of health questions and have their temperature checked before the appointment.