Following 'Rust' shooting, New Mexico senator introduces gun safety bill for film sets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A state senator introduced a bill that would require anyone using a gun on a film set in New Mexico to go through firearms training first. This is in response to the tragedy that happened on the film set of “Rust” in October.
“Like every New Mexican, like every American, when we heard about the tragedy that happened on the Rust Film Set, everybody was trying to figure out -- well, how could this happen? I said there is something we can do,” said Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell.
Pirtle's legislation would require anyone handling a gun on a film set in New Mexico to go through a training on proper gun safety.
“They'll have to take a training to learn how to safely handle firearms, how to identify if it's loaded or unloaded and familiarize themselves with how to pass a firearm from person to person. It will help that everybody will go through the same training and same knowledge and they can help police each other if they see somebody being lax with a firearm or not treating it with the respect that they should,” said Pirtle.
In October, on the set of “Rust,” producer and actor Alec Baldwin handled a revolver that ended up firing a live round. It killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident, but it hasn't stopped state lawmakers from thinking about how to prevent another fatality on a New Mexico film set.
But this bill, at this point, has an uphill battle before actually becoming law.
The worst enemy of any bill is the clock, especially in a 30-day session. KOB 4 asked if Pirtle is worried about the clock running out on this bill because it was filed so late?
“I don't. I think something of this importance with such a common-sense approach on how we can really move forward from this tragedy, and learn from this tragedy, and make it a safe place to film in New Mexico, as long as the legislature doesn't treat this is in a partisan way it can move quickly,” said Pirtle.
The agenda of this session is set by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. While the governor hasn't called for this particular bill, Pirtle hopes he can include the bill with some of the governor's other ideas on gun safety.
