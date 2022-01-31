Following 'Rust' shooting, New Mexico senator introduces gun safety bill for film sets

In October, on the set of “Rust,” producer and actor Alec Baldwin handled a revolver that ended up firing a live round. It killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident, but it hasn't stopped state lawmakers from thinking about how to prevent another fatality on a New Mexico film set.

But this bill, at this point, has an uphill battle before actually becoming law.

The worst enemy of any bill is the clock, especially in a 30-day session. KOB 4 asked if Pirtle is worried about the clock running out on this bill because it was filed so late?

“I don't. I think something of this importance with such a common-sense approach on how we can really move forward from this tragedy, and learn from this tragedy, and make it a safe place to film in New Mexico, as long as the legislature doesn't treat this is in a partisan way it can move quickly,” said Pirtle.

The agenda of this session is set by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. While the governor hasn't called for this particular bill, Pirtle hopes he can include the bill with some of the governor's other ideas on gun safety.