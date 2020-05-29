Following tense situation between protesters and APD, Keller states 'Black Lives Matter'

Mayor Tim Keller said he backs the message of peaceful protesters.

"The City of Albuquerque believes that black lives matter," Keller stated. "We are standing in solidarity with the African American community, grieving from the reoccurring violence against their community."

Police are continuing their investigation into Thursday night's protest, in which they say four people were detained after firing a gun from a vehicle.

City Councilor Pat Davis has a message for those seeking change.

"They're right to protest. They're right to demand more of government at every level including our -- and that's exactly what community members and leaders were doing yesterday during the day, but we will not let those people working for justice be co-opted by a few disruptors who chose to use violence, particularly gun violence to try and recklessly endanger our community," he said.

Meanwhile, city officials are doubling down on their commitment to build up trust between APD and the community-- pointing to it Civil Rights Office as a resource.

"All of us, each and every one of us has a responsibility to do work to dismantle racism and heal our community," said Torri Jacobus, head of the Civil Rights Office.