Food for Good: 94,000 meals delivered to tribal communities

Colton Shone
Updated: June 03, 2020 07:26 AM
Created: June 03, 2020 07:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is one of the most food insecure states in the country, according to New Mexico Voices for Children. Food for Good, a nutrition program by PepsiCo, has helped fill a need in the most rural areas of the state.
"In the case of New Mexico, we were able to package up these meals and provide entire truckloads directly to the communities, whereas they don't have to rely on a hub in a large city," said Doug Hargis, the senior manager of the program.
Hargis says they have distributed more than 94,000 meals to Pueblo communities over the last several weeks.
"That's where we developed a solution that contains ten breakfast meals and ten lunch meals, sealed up," he said. "All the items in the box contain meals that are shelf stable in nature."
This is all part of a $60 million initiative to keep at-risk communities fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hargis says this is especially important when so many children who rely on getting food from school are social distancing at home. He says they will continue sending out meals for as long as needed.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company