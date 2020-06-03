Food for Good: 94,000 meals delivered to tribal communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is one of the most food insecure states in the country, according to New Mexico Voices for Children. Food for Good, a nutrition program by PepsiCo, has helped fill a need in the most rural areas of the state.

"In the case of New Mexico, we were able to package up these meals and provide entire truckloads directly to the communities, whereas they don't have to rely on a hub in a large city," said Doug Hargis, the senior manager of the program.