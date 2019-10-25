Food hall to open in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
Food hall to open in downtown Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
October 25, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A historic downtown building is undergoing major renovations.

Architect and developer Mark Baker told KOB 4 he is building the city’s first food hall with nine different restaurants. Baker is calling it 505 Central after the building’s address.

"It's interesting,” he said. “We don't have a food hall yet in Albuquerque even though most cities do so when people ask me what is a food hall, I describe it as like food court at the mall but there's no mall and it's better food,” he added.

The building was built in the 1930’s and was previously a Sears store.

Baker said the 13,000 square foot space will feature a burger joint, pizza place, full bar, Humble Coffee and five other restaurants

Baker said he plans to bring in local vendors who do not have a brick and mortar restaurant.

“It might not be possible for them to open up a full restaurant but they might be in the right place to do something in a food hall like ours,” Baker said.

He said the business will appeal to people that live and work downtown.

“As someone who works downtown, I've seen a need for a place like this where people can come together, meet their friends and maybe start their night out if they're going to go out to the Kimo or Rio Century Downtown."

If all goes according to plan, Baker said he plans to open the food hall in March.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: October 25, 2019 06:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

