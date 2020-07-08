Food trucks to be a part of Balloon Fiesta Drive-In experience | KOB 4
Food trucks to be a part of Balloon Fiesta Drive-In experience

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 08, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 04:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Food trucks will be a staple at the Balloon Fiesta Drive-In.

Ty Martinelli, co-owner of Pop-Pop's Italian Ice, hopes the new experience will help businesses.

"I'm super excited about it," he said. "I think it will be really good for our community to have something to do since the movies have been shut down."

The Balloon Fiesta Drive-In will show its first move Thursday. 

"The market is out there," Martinelli said. "Tons of people will show up and I think they'll love it."

Other food trucks are expected to be part of the event.

Tickets range from $25-$40.

Click here for more information about the event


