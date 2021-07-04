Food vendors return to Balloon Fiesta

"This is like our livelihood, this is what we do most of the year. Like we go around, we do different events,” said Kanesta.

Busy Bee Frozen Custard owner, Ross Bird, is happy for the chance of long lines at his truck.

"Last year when COVID hit, there was nothing, so we had to set up on the side of the road, and we did very well the public supported us," said Bird. "It's nice to have smiling faces coming up here and kids pointing and looking and wanting a picture in front of our logo. And we just enjoy that."