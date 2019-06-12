Foothills fire prompts multi-agency response
|
Marian Camacho
June 12, 2019 10:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Smoke rose from Albuquerque's Foothills Tuesday evening prompting a multi-agency response.
The fire was reported south of the Elena Gallegos Open Space in Bear Canyon just before 6 p.m.
Forest Service officials say their crews responded along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Bernalillo County, Corrales, State Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Albuquerque Open Space, and the Albuquerque Police Department.
The fire crews were able to hold the blaze to 25 acres overnight.
“We are grateful for all of the support,” said Chris Kirby, Fire Management Officer for the Sandia Ranger District. “Without this combined response, we might have had a different outcome.”
No homes or structures are threatened.
Mop-up efforts will continue Wednesday as crews monitor the area.
The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officials are asking members of the public to stay away from the fire area until the fire is completely controlled.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: June 12, 2019 10:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved