Foothills fire prompts multi-agency response

The fire crews were able to hold the blaze to 25 acres overnight.

“We are grateful for all of the support,” said Chris Kirby, Fire Management Officer for the Sandia Ranger District. “Without this combined response, we might have had a different outcome.”

No homes or structures are threatened.

Mop-up efforts will continue Wednesday as crews monitor the area.

The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officials are asking members of the public to stay away from the fire area until the fire is completely controlled.