For second time, parent says there was no crossing guard outside school

Normally, a crossing guard would turn the lights to show that it is a school zone.

Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development, said there are around 150 crossing guards stationed at elementary schools in the city.



Chandler promised that the city is addressing the issue outside Chamiza Elementary.

“That is the second time that we have had an incident where a crossing guard was not where they were supposed to be,” he said. “That is the city not living up their responsibilities to the community and the students as well as the drivers, and we have a supervisor looking into it and we will not let that happen again."



Chandler isn’t sure why the crossing guard was absent from work on Monday. However, he said an official will reach out to Stanford to get more information.

Stanford hopes the city holds up its end of the deal before it’s too late.

“It seems like the city doesn't really take anything seriously until someone gets injured or killed,” he said.