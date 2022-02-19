For the first time since the pandemic, Duke City Model Yacht Club resumes sailboat racing | KOB 4
For the first time since the pandemic, Duke City Model Yacht Club resumes sailboat racing

Spencer Schacht
Updated: February 19, 2022 05:50 PM
Created: February 19, 2022 04:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When you think of Albuquerque, boat racing may not come to mind. But for one group at Tingley Beach, it's something they've been wanting to get back to the whole pandemic.

KOB 4’s Spencer Schacht was there as the Duke City Model Yacht Club hit the water.

Click the video above to see some sailboat racing and to hear some unexpected life advice.


