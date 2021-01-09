For the third time, lawmakers propose end-of-life options bill

In a previous interview, Rep. Armstrong said only doctors would be able to prescribe life-ending medication to patients with less than six months to live. Patients also must have the mental capacity to make the decision to receive such care, and be able to take the medication themselves.

"It's not, in my opinion, suicide. It's not assisted suicide. It's not done in isolation and desperation. It's done surrounded by your family, your friends, loved ones—and when suffering becomes too much and you are going to die, and you're terminally ill, and the end is near, and you're suffering. So for me it's not a life or death decision, but a how you die decision,” she said.

The 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 19. Most of it will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

KOB 4 reached out to Rep. Armstrong to ask if she thinks her bill will have a better chance of passing this time around, but she did not respond.