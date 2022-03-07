Forecast: Active and cold week ahead for New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An active stretch of weather will continue across northern and central New Mexico through the work week with some improvement by the weekend.
A disturbance will move over Monday night through early Tuesday, bringing a round of showers – mainly to the western and northern mountains where a few inches of new snow are likely.
Expect a break on Wednesday, but with warmer temperatures and breezy to windy conditions.
The combination of a strong cold front and a potent disturbance will impact the region Thursday into Friday, with the potential for a more widespread round of snow that could even impact the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas.
The best chances for snow will be Thursday night into early Friday across the western and central high terrain, which may create difficult driving conditions along portions of I-40 and I-25. Cold conditions will persist Friday behind the departing system, with some warming through the weekend.
Strong winds are expected to return by Sunday, though.
