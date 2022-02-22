Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico

Eddie Garcia
Updated: February 22, 2022 06:55 PM
Created: February 22, 2022 03:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A storm over northern Nevada is expected to continue south Tuesday night and then turn east across Arizona and cross New Mexico Thursday. A good dose of snow will fall over the western and northern mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
Significant impacts are expected on the western and northern high terrain with icy and snow-covered roads, as well as blowing and drifting snow.
The lower elevations of western and central New Mexico will have rain showers Wednesday, including a few thunderstorms in the northwest.
Rain will turn to snow showers Wednesday night, and light snow will develop over the northeast. Only minor impacts are likely, though.
Winds will be strong in many areas Wednesday, but especially in the southwest and south central mountains. Very cold temperatures will continue in the east, with cooler highs elsewhere Wednesday and Thursday.
Precipitation will taper off Thursday. It will be dry and milder starting Friday.
STORM WATCH
If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company