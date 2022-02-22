Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico

Eddie Garcia
Updated: February 22, 2022 06:55 PM
Created: February 22, 2022 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A storm over northern Nevada is expected to continue south Tuesday night and then turn east across Arizona and cross New Mexico Thursday. A good dose of snow will fall over the western and northern mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Significant impacts are expected on the western and northern high terrain with icy and snow-covered roads, as well as blowing and drifting snow.

The lower elevations of western and central New Mexico will have rain showers Wednesday, including a few thunderstorms in the northwest.

Rain will turn to snow showers Wednesday night, and light snow will develop over the northeast. Only minor impacts are likely, though.

Winds will be strong in many areas Wednesday, but especially in the southwest and south central mountains. Very cold temperatures will continue in the east, with cooler highs elsewhere Wednesday and Thursday.

Precipitation will taper off Thursday. It will be dry and milder starting Friday.

STORM WATCH

If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town
Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico
Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1989 murder of Albuquerque teen
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1989 murder of Albuquerque teen