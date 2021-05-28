Forecasters cite risks from New Mexico storms in coming days

The Associated Press & KOB
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Weather Service says forecasts for much of New Mexico in coming days could spell trouble in much of the state.
The Weather Service said an “active weather pattern” possibly continuing as late as Wednesday will produce slight or marginal risks for severe weather each day.
On Friday, Tornadoes were spotted in northeast New Mexico. Tornado Warnings were also issued in the Roswell area.
Southeast New Mexico was hammered with hail and rain. Lightning was also rampant in the area.
Forecasters say heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding in the coming days.
According to the weather service, people undertaking outdoor activities should check forecasts frequently and plan for possible thunderstorms and flooding hazards.
Areas where forecasters are urging caution include eastern New Mexico, the Rio Grand Valley and mountains in central and northern New Mexico.
