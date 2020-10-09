Forest in southwestern New Mexico back in high fire danger

Photo: U.S. Forest Service - Gila National Forest
Photo: U.S. Forest Service - Gila National Forest
The Associated Press
Updated: October 09, 2020 06:58 AM
Created: October 09, 2020 06:56 AM
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials say the national forest that covers much of mountainous southwestern New Mexico again faces a high fire danger.
The Gila National Forest headquartered in Silver City said Thursday that’s due to warm temperatures and limited precipitation from what turned out to be a below-average monsoon season.
Officials said a “high” fire danger rating means that all fine dead fuels ignite readily and that fires start easily from most causes.
Also, unattended brush and camp fires are likely to spread.
Forest officials urged hunters, campers, woodcutters and other forest users to be vigilant and to avoid using anything with an open flame or spark.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)