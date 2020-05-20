Forest officials remind people to clean up after themselves in national forests

In March, national forests officials closed all recreation sites, including bathrooms and trash collection, however that didn’t stop people from still going and not cleaning up after themselves.

Their bad behaviors are now showing up in pictures from rangers who are trying to get the sites ready for use again.

“It breaks our hearts when we see big piles of trash in what you know what should be a beautiful pristine outdoor area,” Overton said.

Many people don’t seem to be following the ‘pack it in, pack it out’ idea.

Eddie Dehart said he frequents the Jemez area.

“A lot of trash, tons of trash,” Dehart said. “People are parking on the side of the road because the campsites are closed, they are going over fences on the private property.”

Dehart said beer cans, food containers, plastic bags, bottles, empty chip bags, even a lonesome pineapple could be found along with bags of trash.

As it turns out, the trash is the least of our problems.

“I don't know how to put this delicately, but we're having human waste issues as well since a lot of the toilet facilities are closed,” Overton said.

She said this is happening in areas where animals, humans and important water sources are found.

“How would you feel if they did that in your backyard?” Dehart asked.

In addition to trash and human biohazards, there is wildfire danger too.

“We found 20 illegal and/or abandoned campfires just on the Jemez district,” Overton said. “So, this is not good. You know, we will have people out patrolling, but you can’t always catch all of these abandoned campfires, and it would be not a good thing if one of those escaped and started a wildfire.”

Stage 2 fire restrictions went into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. for all national forests.



