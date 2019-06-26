Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Ryan Laughlin
June 26, 2019 06:53 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — While there are currently no fire restrictions in the Santa Fe National Forest – abandoned campfires that aren't completely extinguished are still the leading cause of human-caused wildfires.
The Santa Fe National Forest had one near-disaster recently.
"About a week ago we had a campfire that got out of the fire ring, ended up being a fire of over 2 acres before our firefighters were able to get around it," said James Melonas, the forest supervisor at the Santa Fe National Forest. "This is what the Forest Service is so concerned about: abandoned campfires."
Melonas said they found 45 abandoned campfires just last weekend. It's a $100 fine to abandon a campfire.
There are some steps to keep in mind:
- Dig a pit
- Make a rock barrier
- Clear a 5-foot ring around the campfire
- Make sure to keep a shovel and plenty of water nearby
- Keep your burnables upwind
- Never leave a campfire unattended
There will be more patrols ahead of the upcoming holiday.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 26, 2019 06:53 PM
Created: June 26, 2019 04:56 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved