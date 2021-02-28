Forest Services seeks community input on proposed Sandia Peak mountain coaster

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –In most parts of New Mexico, a mountain coaster is sort of a foreign idea. However, Sandia Peak Ski Area could soon get one.
The proposed project would have more than 4,000 feet of track and allow riders to traverse the natural terrain. Sandia Peak said the coaster would also provide year-round activities at the ski area, which would draw tourists and let them hold onto more staff.
“If I was in Albuquerque I would come up here for a mountain coaster,” said one resident.
“Yeah, sounds fun. From what you described sounds like an interesting thing to do,” said another resident.
Before the project is approved, the Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public.
According to Sandia Peak’s website, construction could start as soon as this spring and be open for business by summer 2021.
