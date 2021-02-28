Forest Services seeks community input on proposed Sandia Peak mountain coaster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –In most parts of New Mexico, a mountain coaster is sort of a foreign idea. However, Sandia Peak Ski Area could soon get one.

The proposed project would have more than 4,000 feet of track and allow riders to traverse the natural terrain. Sandia Peak said the coaster would also provide year-round activities at the ski area, which would draw tourists and let them hold onto more staff.