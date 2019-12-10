Former addict gives back to community by picking up trash

“I just cruise around the neighborhoods and usually I come up with all kinds of stuff,” he said.

Valenzuela said one day he got sick of seeing garbage everywhere.

"It makes me feel good about it because I'm from here and I'm proud of my state, I love Albuquerque, you know, and I don't like going around seeing it look kinda trashed out,” he said.

Valenzuela’s main focus was not always on cleaning up the city.

"I got involved with the wrong people, you know, as a youngster,” he said.

Valenzuela’s story took a turn like so many others.

"That led me to experiment in alcohol and it led from there to drugs to heroin,” he said.

To feed his addiction, Valenzuela said he stole things and ended up serving more than 20 years in prison. After he was released he said he had a change of heart.

“You know you can lead a horse to water but, you know, you can't make it him drink. I've tried to lead a lot of horses, mules, burros-- you name it I've done it,” he said.

Valenzuela said his story is proof that anyone can beat addiction.

"It comes down to free will, it comes down to choice. You have to make the decision yourself. And nobody can do it for you,” he said.

Now he is trying to make a positive difference.

"I take pride in my neighborhood in the South Valley,” he said. “I want the best for it, but I also take pride in all the neighborhoods in Albuquerque because I'm from here.”

People can help Valenzuela’s cleanup effort by contacting him at Ruthgamboa1985@gmail.com