Former Albuquerque pediatric surgeon pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Updated: October 19, 2021 11:42 AM
Created: October 19, 2021 11:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pediatric surgeon pleaded guilty on Friday to eight counts of child pornography charges.
Guy Rosenschein, 68, pleaded guilty in federal court to seven counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
According to court records, Rosenschein used an email account to distribute the pornography on several occasions in 2016.
During the Nov. 8, 2016 execution of a search warrant, investigators found 19,000 images and 2,000 videos in Rosenschein's possession, including 3,000 images and 197 videos depicting previously-identified minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Rosenschein was employed as a pediatric surgeon at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque at the time.
Rosenschein will remain in custody until he is sentenced. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Rosenschein faces over 17 years in prison and a minimum of five years of supervised release with requirement to register as a sex offender. Rosenschein also agreed to pay $125,000 in restitution, which will be distributed to requesting victims depicted in the material.
