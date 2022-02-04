Former APD academy commander files whistleblower lawsuit

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 04, 2022 06:45 PM
Created: February 04, 2022 04:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Albuquerque Police Academy Commander Angela Byrd is now suing the City of Albuquerque over losing her job.
Byrd was fired in 2020. At the time, interim APD Chief Harold Medina told KOB 4 that Byrd inappropriately retaliated against Academy staff and threatened to retaliate against cadets who reported harassment and discrimination.
However, a lawsuit filed last month alleges the city did the same to Byrd. It claims Medina, who was deputy chief at the time, undermined and retaliated against Byrd, limiting her abilities to properly do her job. The lawsuit alleges Byrd went above Medina to APD Chief Mike Geier and paid the price for it.
KOB 4 reached out to Byrd's attorney, who said they look forward to settling these allegations in court. KOB 4 asked about those comments Byrd made that seemed to also be retaliatory against her cadets. Her attorney said that will be part of the litigation – calling into question the timing of that audio as it relates to her termination.
