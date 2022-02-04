Former APD academy commander files whistleblower lawsuit

However, a lawsuit filed last month alleges the city did the same to Byrd. It claims Medina, who was deputy chief at the time, undermined and retaliated against Byrd, limiting her abilities to properly do her job. The lawsuit alleges Byrd went above Medina to APD Chief Mike Geier and paid the price for it.

KOB 4 reached out to Byrd's attorney, who said they look forward to settling these allegations in court. KOB 4 asked about those comments Byrd made that seemed to also be retaliatory against her cadets. Her attorney said that will be part of the litigation – calling into question the timing of that audio as it relates to her termination.