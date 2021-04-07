Former APD assistant faces fraud allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former APD employee is in serious trouble after she was accused of altering her time card to get paid for hours she never worked.

Paulette Diaz was the executive assistant to APD Chief Mike Geier until Spring 2020. Only now are we learning of an internal affairs report that found while she was in the Chief's Office, investigators believe she fraudulently used former Chief of Staff John Ross's login information to alter her time card.