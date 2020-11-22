Former APD officer who survived shooting now battles skin cancer

"My major surgery set me back $4,000, and we still don't know what the treatment that I have to get every six weeks is going to cost. It hasn't been approved by the insurance yet, so that could be anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 per treatment,” he said.

Golson was shot four times during a DWI stop back in 2015. The shooter, Christopher Cook, is serving 20 years in prison.

Things were just starting to return to normal when Golson got his cancer diagnosis.

"When the melanoma hit it was something that I'd been preparing for for 40 years because my father died of melanoma and that was 44 years ago, so I've been sort of preparing for that for the last 40 years, but it's still devastating because melanoma never goes away,” he said. “It's not curable. The best they can hope for is to delay its reappearance."

As Golson’s medical debt continues to grow, the community has come together to support him in his cancer fight by holding a motorcycle benefit ride and setting up a GoFundMe and Facebook page.

"The outpouring from the community and friends and family has been incredible and I'm just so appreciative of that,” he said.

To donate to Golson’s GoFundMe, click here.



