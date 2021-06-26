Former APD officer, wife among 5 killed in hot air balloon crash

Tamara Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Police Chief Harold Medina held a press conference to discuss the tragic hot air balloon crash that killed five people Saturday.
City officials identified two of the victims – Martin Martinez, 59, and his wife, Mary Martinez, 62.
Martin was a former APD officer and was currently working with Albuquerque Police Schools as a police sergeant. He was with APS for 16 years, working as a field sergeant with the department.
Chief Medina said APD officers at the scene were excused from the scene since many of them knew Martin. The police department is offering trauma resources for them.
Medina said he knew Martin as well. He said he had actually seen some balloons flying Saturday morning, saying it was a beautiful morning that turned into such a tragic day for the city and the ballooning community.
The crash is still under investigation.
