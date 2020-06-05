Former APD sex crimes detectives file lawsuit against the department

She added: "They told detectives not to track serial rapists, not to put information about rapists into national databases, not to create-- one of our clients, Sally Dyer, was creating her own spreadsheet, and she identified 22 serial rapists and the unit leader ordered her to stop compiling that information and destroy the document."

It's been a priority for Mayor Tim Keller to get through the rape kit backlog. But, the lawsuit claims "(DNA matches) were coming in without the adequate manpower to investigate them."

The lawsuit also claims, "27 of the backlogged rape evidence kits had not in fact been tested despite APD's contrary public statements."

"They are asking women who have been waiting for justice for decades to celebrate the rape kits, instead of celebrating these courageous women who came forward and these detectives who tried to take violent sexual predators off the street," Kennedy said.

The lawsuit also claims others knew about the alleged problems at APD's Sex Crime Unit. The suit claims District Attorney Raul Torrez wrote a letter to APD's chief-- requesting the sergeant over that unit be reassigned.

The three former detectives believe they were pushed out of the Sex Crimes Unit because they tried to improve the unit and sought justice for rape victims.

"These are brilliant, experienced detectives that actually cared about the work they were there to do and the institutional knowledge has decreased as a result of it," said Shauer Ives.

KOB 4 reach out to APD for comment about the lawsuit, but did not hear back.