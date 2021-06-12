Former APS teacher faces more sex abuse charges after fourth victim comes forward

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Albuquerque elementary school teacher is facing more charges after a fourth victim came forward accusing him of sexual abuse.
According to court documents that were filed Friday, Danny Aldaz allegedly sexually abused another one of his second grade students at Valle Vista Elementary School during the 2018-2019 school year. The victim told investigators the abuse happened at least twice.
Aldaz was arrested in February after two victims were identified. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said a third victim came forward following news reports.
An online record showed that Aldaz was released on April 14 after a judge ruled that he could walk free before his trial. During his pretrial detention hearing, prosecutors tried to convince the judge to keep him behind bars.
“People voluntarily send their children to school, thinking that their children are going to be protected, and better yet, this defendant, the one person who is supposed to be protecting them is the one who is hurting them,” said Jordan Manchin, a prosecutor.
Judge Courtney Weaks decided to release Aldaz on the condition that he wear a GPS monitor and not have contact with children.
“I’m going to find now that the court did not meet by clear and convincing evidence that the court can’t fashion conditions that could reasonably protect the community because I can take that opportunity away from him by setting conditions of release,” Judge Weaks said during the pretrial detention hearing.
Aldaz has not been rearrested on the new charges.
