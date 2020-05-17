Former Belen Eagles come together for virtual high school reunion

Tommy Lopez
Created: May 17, 2020 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of proud Belen High School Eagles reconnected virtually for their high school reunion Sunday. The reunion started with one class, and has since ballooned to every class from the 1990s.
After years apart, they were eager to reconnect with what felt like a long-lost community.
“Everybody just started chiming in. They were like, 'Wow this is so cool.' We had people who hadn't talked to each other in years. Missy and I were best friends in 7th and 8th grade, and we haven't been connected since 7th and 8th grade, which was—we were 13. We're 44 now. 30 years ago?” said Brian Sanchez, a Belen High School graduate.
Jokes were flowing and there were smiles all around as the graduates caught up with each other.
“That we needed to come together, that we needed to, if nothing else, just say hello to each other,” said Tarla Hill, a Belen High School graduate.
These conditions were actually an opportunity. Some of the graduates would have decided they were too busy to go to an in-person reunion if the pandemic hadn’t hit. For some, loneliness has been running deep in quarantine.
The graduates discussed everything from high school bullying to depression in adults. Many people aren’t finding fun things to do.
“I guarantee there are people who aren't. They don't have that drive to do other things, so this is nice because they can still feel safe in their house and still have that connection, still know that they can reach out to someone, still know that they have a reason to put makeup, on comb your hair, put on a different outfit, things like that,” said Melissa Marks, a Belen grad.
The graduates said many of their former classmates have died recently. Losing them started bringing the group together through virtual means, which is the best way we have right now.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company