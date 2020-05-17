Former Belen Eagles come together for virtual high school reunion

“That we needed to come together, that we needed to, if nothing else, just say hello to each other,” said Tarla Hill, a Belen High School graduate.

These conditions were actually an opportunity. Some of the graduates would have decided they were too busy to go to an in-person reunion if the pandemic hadn’t hit. For some, loneliness has been running deep in quarantine.

The graduates discussed everything from high school bullying to depression in adults. Many people aren’t finding fun things to do.

“I guarantee there are people who aren't. They don't have that drive to do other things, so this is nice because they can still feel safe in their house and still have that connection, still know that they can reach out to someone, still know that they have a reason to put makeup, on comb your hair, put on a different outfit, things like that,” said Melissa Marks, a Belen grad.

The graduates said many of their former classmates have died recently. Losing them started bringing the group together through virtual means, which is the best way we have right now.





