Former Capitol Police officer, Albuquerque city councilman Pat Davis weighs in on Capitol chaos

Like today, Davis served during a time filled with uncertainty and unrest.

“After 9/11 you saw the Capitol Police officers standing on the front steps outside fully expecting a plane to fall out of the sky on that building, but we had to be there,” Davis said. “Those officer had to be there to save those members of Congress whose job it is to keep the government running.”

Over 2,000 officers protect the one square mile Capitol complex, which is more than twice the number of officers who walk the beat in Albuquerque. Despite their manpower, Davis said Wednesday’s insurrection wasn’t in the training books.

“You spent a lot of time thinking about terrorism from foreign countries and lone gunmen who want to come in mad at an individual member of Congress, but we never in all that time, could have imagined an armed group of Americans would try to storm the Capitol to stop an election,” he said.

Some lawmakers are now calling for a 9/11 commision-style investigation into how the Capitol could have been infiltrated.