Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88 | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2021 01:44 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 01:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, his family announced Wednesday.

According to an official statement, he died while surrounded by family in Taos, New Mexico:

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico.

History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country."

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense under Gerald Ford and again under George W. Bush.


