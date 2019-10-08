Former employee accused of vandalizing Little Anita's | KOB 4
Former employee accused of vandalizing Little Anita's

Ryan Laughlin
October 08, 2019 06:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jason Haidle-Mascareno is accused of vandalizing Little Antia’s multiple times.

According to police, Haidle-Mascareno, a former employee of the Old Town restaurant, broke ten different windows at the restaurant.

The repairs are expected to cost $7,000.

Haidle-Mascareno appeared in court Tuesday.

The judge overseeing his case released him since Haidle-Mascareno doesn’t have any prior criminal history.

