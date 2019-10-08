Former employee accused of vandalizing Little Anita's
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jason Haidle-Mascareno is accused of vandalizing Little Antia’s multiple times.
According to police, Haidle-Mascareno, a former employee of the Old Town restaurant, broke ten different windows at the restaurant.
The repairs are expected to cost $7,000.
Haidle-Mascareno appeared in court Tuesday.
The judge overseeing his case released him since Haidle-Mascareno doesn’t have any prior criminal history.
