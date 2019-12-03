Former executive to return as Sandia National Labs director | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former executive to return as Sandia National Labs director

Former executive to return as Sandia National Labs director Photo: Sandia National Laboratories

The Associated Press
Created: December 03, 2019 07:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Sandia National Laboratories has chosen a former lab executive as its next director.
    
James Peery’s appointment was announced Monday. He will succeed Stephen Younger, who will retire at the end of the year.
    
Peery will become the 16th director to oversee Sandia in its 70-year history. He currently serves as associate lab director of national security sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
    
Peery says the opportunity to lead the nation’s largest laboratory and the institution where he started his career will be an honor.
    
Peery was selected following a national search that included a review of more than 80 candidates. Officials say he was chosen because of his knowledge of Sandia, nuclear weapons and cybersecurity as well as his leadership experience within the national laboratory system.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck
Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Convicted ex-sheriff hopes SCOTUS ruling may lead to release
Convicted ex-sheriff hopes SCOTUS ruling may lead to release
ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
Advertisement


Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
BCSO deputy gets probation for aggravated battery
BCSO deputy gets probation for aggravated battery
Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Harris, was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field, is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Parts stolen from school buses meant for students with disabilities
Parts stolen from school buses meant for students with disabilities
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event