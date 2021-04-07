Former Gov. Gary Johnson talks marijuana legalization

Johnson said he’s happy that New Mexico is finally at a turning point with the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“It is very positive and I want to give credit to the legislature. I want to give credit to the governor for making that happen,” he said. “I wish we would have been among the first, like Colorado. Colorado has hundreds of thousands of jobs that will never go away because they were first.”

He said the legislation that passed during the special session makes it easy for folks to get involved and start growing, but believes the free market should control plant count.

While there are many things to look forward to, he acknowledges there are still obstacles, like determining a level of impairment.

“That’s a huge issue. Impairment needs to be established, meaning we don’t want drivers impaired. We don’t want people showing up to the workplace impaired, under the influence of marijuana, but you can’t. Right now, drug testing doesn’t test for impairment,” Johnson said.

But where there’s issue, he believes there’s opportunity for the university to dive into that research. Johnson is not afraid to share his own interest in cannabis. He said legalization presents not only economic benefit for the state, but others who want to invest.

“Right now, I’m involved, I’m on the advisory board of a hedge fund that is strictly investing in marijuana, publicly traded marijuana stock. I think right now for anybody listening, anybody watching, throw a dart at any publicly traded marijuana stock and I think it’s going to quadruple here over a very short amount of time,” said Johnson.