Former Gov. Richardson helping New Mexicans, Navajo Nation

Richardson recently donated $10,000 from the fund to help pay for a new ICU specialist at the hospital in Gallup.

“Well Gallup is the most serious area. It’s under lockdown. What happened at the hospital – Rehoboth Hospital – they lost their emergency room ICU specialist,” Richardson explained.

“So we’re contributing to the hiring a new specialist by the Rehoboth Hospital who is going to need the money to contract this individual to deal with so many cases in Gallup that include, not just Navajos, but individuals with serious respiratory problems,” he added.

When asked about how the country and New Mexico have responded to the virus, Richardson said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was doing the right thing by balancing the public’s health with the need to reopen businesses.

“I have traveled recently through a lot of small towns in New Mexico and people want to open up,” he said.

“I think New Mexico, compared to other states, we’re doing well but I think it’s time to start opening up and hopefully the governor is going to be doing that in the next few days,” Richardson added.

In addition to helping the Navajo Nation, Richardson has teamed up with actors Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo to create a fund to assist families in the hard hit Colonias-area of Southern New Mexico.

The Governor Richardson, Olmos, Trejo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for the Southern Colonias of Doña Ana County will offer cash assistance to individuals and families.

“The Colonias have always had a special place in my heart, especially when I was governor,” Richardson said.

“The impact of this pandemic on already-struggling areas, like the Colonias, has been catastrophic,” he added.

Olmos and Trejo, both longtime social activists and humanitarians, have filmed movies in New Mexico.

For more information about the Navajo Families Relief Fund, visit the New Mexico Children’s Foundation website.

For those interested in learning more about to the fund helping southern New Mexico, can visit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.