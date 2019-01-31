Former Gov. Richardson nominated for Nobel Peace Prize | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former Gov. Richardson nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Hawker Vanguard
January 31, 2019 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former New Mexico Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Democratic lawmakers in Congress. 

Advertisement

Richardson is being recognized for his diplomacy and humanitarian efforts to keep tension checked between the U.S. and North Korea. 

"I've always felt you have to talk to your enemies. You make agreements with your enemies, not your friends," Richardson said. 

Many of those deals to rescue prisoners, repatriate remains or de-escalate talks of nuclear war were on his own time. This is what he calls "informal diplomacy" according to The Washington Post. 

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October. 

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: January 31, 2019 06:52 PM
Created: January 31, 2019 05:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children
Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Topgolf opening pushed back to summer 2020
Topgolf opening pushed back to summer 2020
Former Gov. Richardson nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Former Gov. Richardson nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
City considers new regulations for some ABQ business owners
City considers new regulations for some ABQ business owners
Advertisement




Recognizing the warning signs of child abuse
Recognizing the warning signs of child abuse
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bosque Farms
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bosque Farms
Car crashes into Circle K in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into Circle K in SE Albuquerque
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Topgolf opening pushed back to summer 2020
Topgolf opening pushed back to summer 2020