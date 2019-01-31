Former Gov. Richardson nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former New Mexico Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Democratic lawmakers in Congress.
Richardson is being recognized for his diplomacy and humanitarian efforts to keep tension checked between the U.S. and North Korea.
"I've always felt you have to talk to your enemies. You make agreements with your enemies, not your friends," Richardson said.
Many of those deals to rescue prisoners, repatriate remains or de-escalate talks of nuclear war were on his own time. This is what he calls "informal diplomacy" according to The Washington Post.
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October.
