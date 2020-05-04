Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 04, 2020 11:19 AM
Created: May 04, 2020 08:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actors Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo have both filmed movies in New Mexico, and now they're partnering with former Gov. Bill Richardson to create a COVID-19 emergency fund. They will be offering cash assistance to individuals and families in the the Colonias-area of southern Doña Ana County.
"The Colonias have always had a special place in my heart, especially when I was governor," former Gov. Bill Richardson said in a release. "The impact of this pandemic on already-struggling areas, like the Colonias, has been catastrophic."
The money raised will offer applicants a one-time check — $150 for individuals or households without children and $300 for individuals or households with children. The money can be used for groceries, medical bills, rent, utilities or whatever emergency expenses they might have due to the pandemic.
Olmos had just received the Humanitarian Award at the Las Cruces Film Festival last year.
"I cherish my time working and filming in southern New Mexico and with the people of New Mexico," Olmos said. “All of us have been impacted greatly by the spread of COVID-19, but it’s our collective responsibility to make sure that there’s a safety net for our most vulnerable families.”
Trejo has been working to provide meals for frontline hospital workers in California and provide COVID-19 resource kits in Spanish to migrant farm workers.
“I’ve been doing what I can at home to protect and provide for those most at-risk for COVID-19 and I am honored to join with Governor Richardson to help the people of the Colonias in Southern New Mexico,” Trejo said.
The emergency fund has already received close to $40,000. To donate, click here.
