Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund

"I cherish my time working and filming in southern New Mexico and with the people of New Mexico," Olmos said. “All of us have been impacted greatly by the spread of COVID-19, but it’s our collective responsibility to make sure that there’s a safety net for our most vulnerable families.”

Trejo has been working to provide meals for frontline hospital workers in California and provide COVID-19 resource kits in Spanish to migrant farm workers.

“I’ve been doing what I can at home to protect and provide for those most at-risk for COVID-19 and I am honored to join with Governor Richardson to help the people of the Colonias in Southern New Mexico,” Trejo said.

The emergency fund has already received close to $40,000. To donate, click here.